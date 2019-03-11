Nia Sharma photos: Popular television actress Nia Sharma, who is currently seen playing the lead role in the popular daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan, has been steaming it up on social media with her sexy and hot photos, have a look!

Nia Sharma photos: Television bombshell Nia Sharma, who shot to fame with her bold and sizzling performance in Vikram Bhatt directorial erotic-thriller web-series Twisted and Twisted 2 has become an Internet sensation with a massive fan following on social media. The television diva has a following on 2.7 million on photo-sharing app Instagram and the latest series of photos shared by the fashionista have taken social media by storm. In the photos, we see Nia Sharma dressed in a stunning baby pink high-slit gown with stylish pink high boots Her sexy hairdo and the curls are making her look prettier and the photos have gone viral all over the Internet.

Nia Sharma, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Ishq Mein Marjawan, which airs on Zee TV, has previously worked in many television shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Jamai Raja, Tashan-e-Ishq, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, among a few others. Nia Sharma also participated in the 8th season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and emerged as a runner-up.

Nia Sharma keeps sharing her sexy, sultry, sizzling and hot photos on her official Instagram account which take social media by storm. She is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry.

