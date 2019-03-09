Nia Sharma photos: Popular television actress Nia Sharma's latest Instagram pictures have been breaking the Internet! In the photos, we see Nia Sharma dressed in sexy pink lingerie and the photos have taken social media by storm!

Nia Sharma photos: Television actress Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest and the boldest actresses in the Indian television industry. She never missed out on a chance to impress her followers and fans on social media and keeps uploading her sultry, sexy, sizzling and hot photos which set the Internet on fire! In the latest photos shared by the Twisted fame on her official Instagram account, Nia Sharma looks steamy and hot in a pink bra and white shrug with a cute little white flower tucked in her hair.

Nia Sharma’s expressions in the sun-kissed photos are too cute and the picture has driven all her followers and fans crazy on the Internet! Nia Sharma, who started her career with working in television daily soaps such as Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Nayi Soch Ki Talaash Aamir Ke Saath, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, among many others shot to fame after she featured in popular daily soap Jamai Raja that aired on Zee TV. Nia Sharma became an extremely popular name after she starred in erotic-thriller web-series Twisted and Twisted 2 and her phenomenal performance in the web-series was highly applauded and her bold avatar was loved by everyone!

Nia Sharma is currently seen playing a key role in Zee TV’s popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

