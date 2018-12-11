Television glam queen Nia Sharma is one of the hottest stars who even bagged a place in the list of sexiest Asian Women. Well, you must know why! Upping her social media game with every photo update of her, Nia Sharma has become a social media sensation. The diva keeps on sharing hot and happening photos of her, swaying her fans every time. Give her the classy chic look or the desi girl avatar, she will rock it all with her sultry fashion sense.

This time too, the hottie of television took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking as sexy as ever. With an absolute Indian touch, Nia is looking sizzling in a suit patiala. We all are aware of the jaw-dropping western outfits Nia carries like a boss but the glimpses of her desi look can sweep any one off his feet. Donning a green and yellow suit, Nia is sure to give you the perfect desi girl vibes.

In just few hours of her upload, fans starting bombarding the comment section with praises and the photo has already garnered more than 88,799 likes. Nia Sharma can be seen walking in for the camera with full on desi attitude. Accessorising it beautifully with a drop green earrings, Nia is looking beautiful as ever. The effortles beauty has a charming smile that never fails to astonish fans. This is not the first time she has left her fans breathless with these amazing stills, Nia has an Instagram gallery full of stunning photos. Take a look yourself!

