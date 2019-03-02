Television diva Nia Sharma is among the most alluring actors of the industry, who leave no chance of impressing her fans with her ravishing looks. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her love for the nude makeup look. In the picture, Nia is looking appealing dressed in a black Calvin Klein lingerie.

Tele actor Nia Sharma is among the actors, who keep on exploring new looks in her own style and glamour. Starting from dressing in traditional attires to styling in modern outfits, the actor kills it everywhere. Recently, the actor shared her love for nude makeup in her latest Instagram post. In the picture, the actor is flaunting her Calvin Klein black lingerie. With nude makeup look and simple ponytail, the actor killed the Internet with her breathtaking looks. Nia is counted among the sexiest actors as her style game is on to a different level and carries every attire with utmost grace. Nia Sharma also gained limelight after appearing in the Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted. Her bold avatar in the show was well appreciated by her fans.

The hardworking actor commenced her career in the Tv show Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha in the year 2010 and has been serving the industry with her stupendous performance from last 9 years. Post to which she appeared in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, which proved to be the turning point of the actor’s life. Currently, the hottie is appearing in the daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan in the role of Aarohi with costars Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar in lead roles. Trying her inner self, the actor also appeared in Rohit Shetty’s show Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi in the year 2017 and became one of the top 5 finalists of the show. The actor was also making news for her sexy black attire in Talent Track Awards which happened recently.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More