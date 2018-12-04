Television fashionista Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest actors in the industry and she never misses a chance to flaunt it. Not just her remarkable acting, but her stunning social media updates manage to garner a lot of appreciation from the fans. Being an avid social media user, Nia Sharma keeps on sharing her hot and happening photos with her fans and enjoys a massive popularity for it.

Nia has been stealing hearts with her sexy and sultry avatars since always. From being one of the sexiest Asian Women, the diva has become the style icon of small screen. Continuing to leave fans breathless, Nia took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking absolutely hot in a black attire. Posted just a few moments ago, the photo has already garnered a huge number of likes. Nia can be seen donning a sexy black outfit with the most glam makeup on. With her sleek and straight hair do, the actor is striking the sexiest pose for the photo. Take a look yourself!

Currently, Nia is winning hearts with her superb acting on the Ishq Mein Marjawan. While she made her acting debut on small screen with Star Plu’s show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai but later got featured in many telly shows. Daring as she is, Nia even took part in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2017 and bagged a place in the top 5 finalists.

