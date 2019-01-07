Nia Sharma hot photo: Television's hottie Nia Sharma never misses a chance of making us go gaga with her sexy photos. The gorgeous diva recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot party-ready picture in a shimmery silver coloured top with on the point make-up.

Nia Sharma hot photo: Nia Sharma who made her acting debut with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, is one of the hottest divas of Indian Telly world. From her earning the tag of the sexiest woman in the acting industry to winning best actress awards for her amazing work in television shows like Jamai Raja and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia Sharma not only proved her haters wrong but also became the Internet sensation. With over 2.5 million followers on social media, Nia Sharma never misses a golden chance of making them go gaga with her sexy photos.

Yesterday i.e. January 6, Nia took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot photo. With a caption stating lips not moving, Nia Sharma’s post that is all about her glittery silver coloured top with a black jacket and on the point makeup. Her hot red lip colour simply complimented her party-ready look. The photo has so far garnered over 109k likes on social media. If you missed her latest Instagram post, take a look at the picture here:

On the work front, the gorgeous diva was seen performing in Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is currently seen as essaying the role of Aarohi in Colors’ famous show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

