Television hottie, Nia Sharma once again set the Internet ablaze by posting her uber-hot bikini photo. Well, her messy hair-do and sassy long boots with rugged denim shorts is all that makes her entire outfit look more sexy and alluring. The picture which has made her fans go gaga, was posted by one of her fan pages on Instagram, take a look.

She is one of the sexiest Asian women, her flawless beauty is what makes the lady look like a diva in whatever outfit she wears. Well, she is none other than Nia Sharma. Be it western or Indian, the gorgeous lady has a spark that makes her one of the style icons of Indian television. Not just that, her acting talent is not all that we are fond of! Her sexy pictures and obviously alluring videos on social media platform is what makes her fans follow her on the Internet for daily updates.

Recently, the gorgeous lady took the social media by storm when she treated her fan base with her sexy photo in a black bikini. Her perfect messy bun, black rugged shorts with long boots and entire outfit coordinated with a silver coloured neckpiece is all that makes her look hottest than ever. The sexy photo of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor’s picture sitting on the stairs, was posted by one of her fan pages on the photo-sharing app who love and adore her beauty.

If you missed watching this hot Instagram photo of Nia Sharma, take a sneak peek to it here:

The gorgeous Jamai Raja actor posted a photo in the same outfit on January 29. She captioned the post saying that she travelled a few months ago and its already last year. Take a look at the photo that has garnered over 210,431 likes on Instagram:

