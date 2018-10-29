Television star Nia Sharma, who was recently applauded for her phenomenal performance in Vikram Bhatt's original web-series Twisted and Twisted 2, has been breaking the Internet after a video of her dancing to the tunes of Trippy Trippy has gone viral on the Internet.

Television actress Nia Sharma, who is best known for her role of Roshni in Zee TV’s popular daily soap Jamai Raja, has become a social media star as she has a huge fan following of over 2.3 million on photo-sharing app Instagram. The diva, who has not only been ruling the television industry but has also become a popular name in the digital platform, keeps sharing her sexy and stunning photos on her official Instagram account. Not only photos, but Nia Sharma also keeps sharing her sexy videos on Instagram which take social media by storm.

In the latest dance video shared by Nia Sharma on her Instagram account, Nia is seen dancing to the tunes of Sunny Leone’s popular track Trippy Trippy. In the video, we see Nia flaunting her abs and sexy curves as she grooves to the tunes of Trippy Trippy. Dressed in a black sports bra with black lowers and a sexy red check-shirt, Nia looks sizzling as she dances to the song showing off her sexy dance moves.

Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest actresses of the small screen industry and is known for her bold and pathbreaking performance in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series titled Twisted and Twisted 2.

