Television diva Nia Sharma’s sexy and hot photos have set the Internet on fire! Dressed in a stunning black saree, Nia Sharma looks like a million bucks as the television hottie poses for the camera. Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest actresses of the small screen who shot to fame with Zee TV’s popular show Jamai Raja and later won millions of hearts with her bold avatar and stunning performance in Vikram Bhatt’s original web-series Twisted and Twisted 2.

She has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with some bold and sexy photos which she keeps sharing on social media. Nia Sharma’s latest photo has driven fans crazy as we must say that she looks ravishing in her sexy avatar.

Nia Sharma has previously featured in many television shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Behenein, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, among others. She is not only a social media sensation but also ranked number 2 in the top 50 Sexiest Asian Women back in 2017. Her latest photo has gone viral on all social media platforms. Here are some of Nia Sharma’s sexy photos.

