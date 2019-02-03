Nia Sharma sexy photos: Telly actor Nia Sharma, who is also known as one of the sexiest Asian women, is back to set the temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram post. In the photo shared by Nia on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen looking uber-hot in casual attire. Wearing a blue wrap-around top with a white skirt and sneakers, Nia is acing a fuss-free look and making a style statement. Take a look at Nia Sharma's latest photo here-

One of the sexiest Asian women of 2018, Nia Sharma is a phenomenal actor and a charming personality. As she continues to rake in praises for her impressive stint in telly show Ishq Mein Marjawan, Nia never leaves a chance to race hearts with her stunning photos on social media and this time is no different. To kickstart the weekend on a high note, Nia took to her official Instagram account to Sunday morning to share her latest photo in which she is looking uber-cool.

Donning a blue wrap-around top with a white skirt and sneakers, Nia pulling off a sporty look with effortless ease and style. With her hair tied in a ponytail, Nia has opted for smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick. The latest look of Nia Sharma is style inspiration for all those who want to ditch their heels for sneakers before going for a night out.

Garnering over 26, 953 likes, the count of likes on the post is increasing with every passing second. The comment section under the photo has been bombarded with a series of praises and compliments. However, this is not the first time that Nia has set the Internet on fire with her too hot to handle pictures.

Take a look at some of them here-

After making her acting debut with Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha, Nia Sharma rose to fame with her stint in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actor was later a part of shows like Jamai Raja, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and a web-series titled Twisted.

