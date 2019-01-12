Nia Sharma sexy photos: Internet sensation Nia Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to share her Rajma Chawal look. The stunning diva who is currently seen as essaying the role of Aarohi in Ishq Mein Marjawan, looks cute as she teases her fans with a stunning photo. Take a look at the post that has already garnered 131k likes on social media.

Nia Sharma sexy photos: Internet sensation Nia Sharma never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga with her hot photos and sizzling videos. With a tag of one of the sexiest divas of India, Nia makes sure we are never disappointed when it comes to looks and new attires. From her Indian outfits to bikini photos, Sharma definitely is a style quotient who enjoys getting loved and praised for her beauty from her huge fan following on social media.

Talking about her Instagram craze. Recently, the sexy diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot look of the day. Well, this time she was not in a club or at a beach! It was her crazy look for mom’s Rajma Chawal. Nia Sharma in her post wrote that she only loves to eat rajma chawal. If you missed her latest Instagram post that has so far garnered over 131k likes, take a look at the picture here which was shared on January 12 with her 2.5 million fans:

The gorgeous lady who made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s webseries–Twisted, is currently essaying the role of Arohi in Colors’ famous show Ishq Mein Marjawan. Well, her journey from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai to being the sexy women of India, Nia Sharma is a successful and bankable diva of the Telly world. With giving major fitness and beauty goals to the audience, Nia updates her fanbase about her personal as well as professional life.

