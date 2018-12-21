Nia Sharma hot photos: One of the sexiest ladies of India, Nia Sharma is always up with a perfect weekend surprise for her fans. From beautiful ethnic wear outfits to disco ready shimmery dress, Nia Sharma's wadrobe collection is definitely die for. Anyway, Sharma who is currently seen as essaying the role of Arohi was in all smiles with her co-workers Aalisha Panwar and Arjun Bijlani while they were busy enjoying a chritsmas theme party.

Nia Sharma hot photos: Television beauty Nia Sharma never misses that stunning opportunity of making her fans go crazy with her sexy pictures and adorable videos. Her unique look made her earn the title of one of the sexiest Asian woman in 2017 and 2018. Be it an ethnic wear or a beautiful dress, Nia Sharma never fails to disappoint her audience without slaying like a diva. The gorgeous lady who was last seen in Meri Durga and Udaan Sapnon Ki, is currently seen as essaying the role of Arohi in Color’s famous show, Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Well, Jamai Raja star is not only famous in Telly industry but is also the rising sensation of social media. Recently, the gorgeous diva of Indian telly world took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot photos with Ishq Mein Marjawan co-stars Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar. In a silver dress with a perfect hairdo, Sharma simply looks picture perfect in her latest post that was shared on December 21. On the other hand, Aalisha looks beautiful in a black shimmery dress while, Arjun Bijlani as always is looking dapper in his outfit. The three were seen in all smiles as they posed for a picture while enjoying a christmas theme party.

If you missed her latest post that has so far garnered over 89k likes on photo-sharing app, take a look at the upload here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More