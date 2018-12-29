Nia Sharma sexy photos: Ishq Mein Marjawan actor leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot updates. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking alluring dressed in a black camisole and leather shorts. She has also complimented her outfit with a white casual shirt which is suiting her well.

Nia Sharma hot photos: Nia Sharma is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the Tele Industry. The actor was also ranked among the Top Sexiest Asian Women in 2017 list by a British based newspaper. The Internet sensation has about 2.5 million followers on Instagram and never misses a chance of entertaining her fans with her hot updates. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her recent photos.

In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a black camisole with a white casual shirt over it and has complimented her outfit well with black leather shorts. Her soft curls, highlighted hair and red lipstick is something which cannot be missed at all. In just a few hours, of the upload, the picture garnered a massive number of likes and comments which prove the diva to be her fans favourite. Currently, the diva is depicting the role of Aarohi in the show–Ishq Mein Marjawan on Colors TV. The hottie gained more stardom and popularity after appearing in Vikram Bhatt’s webseries–Twisted which became quite famous and her fans appreciated her outstanding performance in the series.

