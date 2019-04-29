Popular television actresses Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have set social media on fire with their sexy and hot photos which they have shared on their Instagram account.

Nia Sharma is one of the highest paid actresses in the Indian television industry

Television beauties Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have been setting social media on fire with their sexy and hot photos as well as videos which they keep sharing on their official Instagram account. In the photo shared by Nia Sharma on her Instagram account, the Twisted actor stuns in a sexy black top and her silver earrings are way too classy and are adding to he charm!

Her curls and the killer expressions are stealing the show. Nia Sharma has been entertaining us for the past several years and has worked in television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Jamai Raja, among several others and is currently seen playing the lead in Ishq Mein Marjawan and is getting highly applauded for her amazing performance.

Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest actresses in the television industry and her breakthrough performance in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Twisted and Twisted 2 was highly applauded.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, on the other hand, who is known for her role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is looking stunning in a red saree and black glares. Her photo has gone viral on the Internet and fans are loving her stylish avatar.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the highest paid actresses in the Indian television industry and has worked in a number of shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Viraasat, Intezaar, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Teri Meri Love Stories, among several others and will soon be making her debut in the digital world as well with ALT Balaji’s upcoming web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App