Nia Sharma pink attire photos: One of the sexiest television actresses who is known for her bold performances in web-series like Twisted and Twisted 2 is also called the Instagram queen as her photos and videos on photo-sharing app Instagram take social media by storm. Nia Sharma, who became a household name after featuring in Zee TV’s hit and popular show Jamai Raja as the lead actress keeps sharing her stunning and sexy photos on Instagram and the latest photo shared by the diva on her official Instagram account on Tuesday morning has been breaking the Internet!

In the series of photos shared by Nia Sharma, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actress looks stylish and class in formal pink attire! Her combination of formal pants with a stylish blazer with a sexy silver top and white heels is giving us major fashion goals! Nia Sharma is currently seen in popular daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan which airs on Colors TV.

Nia Sharma has previously worked in television shows like Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung, among many others and was also one of the finalists on the popular reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Here are some of her sexy photos:

