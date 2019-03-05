One of the most sensational actresses in the Indian television industry, Nia Sharma never fails to steam up the temperature with her stunning photos and hot videos. Her latest Instagram video has taken over the Internet.

Popular television actress Nia Sharma has been raising the temperature on the Internet with her sizzling and sexy pictures as well as videos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account which take social media by storm. In the latest video shared by the television beauty queen, Nia Sharma looks stunning as she does her makeup while listening to her favourite songs. Dressed in a sexy white short dress, Nia Sharma looks sultry and sexy as she sings along in the video. Nia Sharma is one of the most popular Hindi television actresses who shot to fame after playing the lead role in Zee TV’s show Jamai Raja.

She later garnered immense popularity after featuring in romantic-thriller web-series Twisted. Nia Sharma was highly applauded for her bold and phenomenal performance in both Twisted and Twisted 2 which were directed by Vikram Bhatt. Nia Sharma is currently playing a key role in Ishq Mein Marjawan which airs on Zee TV.

She has previously worked in television shows like Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Comedy Nights Bachao, among many others. She has also participated in reality television shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in the 8th season and emerged as one of the finalists.

