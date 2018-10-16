Nia Sharma videos: Television actor Nia Sharma is ruling social media with her latest Instagram video. In her latest video, Nia Sharma is seen lip syncing on an uber-cool song. Raising the fashion bar up high, Nia is looking hot as hell in a white sweater, which she has styled with golden sunglasses. Ever since the diva has shared the video, she is garnering compliments from her fans and followers on Instagram.

Nia Sharma videos: Known to raise the temperature with her sensuous and sultry photos, Television actor Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest women in the entertainment industry. From being a style icon to a social media sensation, the diva leaves no stone unturned to raise temperatures. Reflecting a different side of her personality, Nia took to her official Instagram account on October 16 to share her latest video.

In the video, Nia is seen lip syncing on an uber-cool song while travelling in her car. Donning a white furry sweater styled with golden reflector sunglasses, Nia looks as fresh and vibrant as ever. Shared 2 hours ago, the video has already garnered 75, 126 views and the count doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Nia asked whether it was lip sync or the ship sank and questioned whether her fans and followers have done it worse.

After she shared the video, social media users showered her post with compliments appreciating her effort and stunning looks. With 2.3 million followers, Nia is a heartthrob and she knows it. Every time she shares her latest photos or videos, it goes viral in no time reflecting her massive fan-following.

Workwise, Nia Sharma rose to fame with her stint in popular TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja followed by the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8. With this, she reflected her bold side in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Twisted and Twisted 2.

Have a look at Nia Sharma’s photos that are too hot to handle:

