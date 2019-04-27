Nia Sharma vs Disha Patani: Twisted series star Nia Sharma twins with Bharat star Disha Patani in her latest Instagram post. Dressed in cute baby pink crop top the divas looks hot as ever as they pose for the cameras. Don't believe ys? take a look at the pictures inside.

Nia Sharma vs Disha Patani: Nia Sharma and Disha Patani need no introduction from their songs to their web series and movies respectively, both the divas have made a mark in the industry. Recently both the celebrities took to their official handles to share pictures in baby pink t-shirts and oh boy! we can’t decide who looks prettier in pink!

Television diva Nia Sharma who is popularly known for her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle, dressed in a pink crop top and white sweatpants. The picture has garnered more than 100k likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her beauty. Whereas on the other hand Bollywood sensation Disha Patani, who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The untold story with Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 also shared a photo dressed in same attire- pink crop top and white skirt. The post has garnered 1.2 million likes on Instagram!

Take a look at the picture below:

Nia Sharma who made her acting debut with Kaali Ek Agnipariksha has featured in more than 15 television shows and even has worked in Erotic thriller web series. After working in the ever so famous Twisted, Nia Sharma rose to fame among the Indian audience and became a social media sensation with more than 2 million followers on Instagram. Some of her television serials are- Nayi Soch Ki Talaash Aamir Ke Saath, The Player, Jamai Raja, Qubool Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan and many more.

Watch Twisted series here:

On the other hand, Disha Patani will be next seen in Bharat and Malang. The song of her movie Bharat- Slow Motion released a day back and has already crossed 21 million views on Youtube. the song features Disha Patani and Salman Khan in the lead roles. On the other Hand, her second movie Malang will be going on floors next year in 2020.

Take a look at their photos here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App