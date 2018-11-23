Nia Sharma photos: Television star Neha Sharma has recently uploaded a dance video which created a buzz on Instagram. In the video, Neha seems dancing with her colleagues' friends. The internet sensation has about 2.4 million followers on Instagram which proves that the diva is the heartbeat of her near and dear ones.

Nia Sharma photos: Nia Sharma is counted amongst the hottest model of the Television industry. After doing Vikram Bhatt’s web series – Twisted, the hottie became very popular among her fans. The internet sensation has about 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Not just in drama, the diva was also a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2017 proving herself to the master of all the jacks. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram, to share her latest dance video. The actor is also known for giving fashion goals to her fans.

In the video, Neha seems taking her dancing lessons on a beach, wearing a pink and black Monokini swimsuit with black sunglasses, giving it a smart look. Accessorising it well, she is wearing a casual neckpiece which is complimenting her in every angle. It seems the actor is enjoying her time to the fullest. The television actor is currently portraying the character of Aarohi in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan in Colors TV along with co-stars –Arjun Bijlani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Aalisha Panwar. Recently, Nia was ranked in the top 50 sexiest Asian women list of 2017. Neha has also done reality shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Comedy Nights Bachao, Behenein, Meri Durga.

