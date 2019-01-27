Television stunner Nia Sharma on Sunday shared a series of her stunning and sexy photos on her official Instagram account and the pictures are too sexy! Nia Sharma is a popular television actor who has a huge fan following on social media platforms.

Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Nia Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to make her fans go crazy over sexy and hot photos which she keeps uploading on her official Instagram account. The diva had earlier shared a series of photos and videos from her Goa vacation and the sexy and stunning photos had set social media on fire! In the latest pictures shared by the gorgeous lady, Nia Sharma is seen chilling on the beach san in a sexy yellow top flaunting her sexily toned legs with a black hat and a cycle in the background.

Nia is seen riding a cycle on the beach side and she looks tempting as she does it! Nia Sharma became a household name after she starred in Zee TV’s hit show Jamai Raja in which she played the lead role. She later featured in many television daily soaps such as Qubool Hai, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, Tashan-e-Ishq, among many others.

Her bold and sexy avatar in Vikram Bhatt directorial web-series Twisted and Twisted 2 was highly appreciated and she gained a lot of popularity on social media after her phenomenal performance in the thriller web-series.

Nia Sharma is currently seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan which airs on Zee TV. She is playing a key role in the show. Nia Sharma has also participated in many television reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Comedy Nights Bachao, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, among many others. She was also ranked in the top 50 sexy Asian women.

