Indian television actress Nia Sharma, who shot to fame with telly series Jamai Raja, is known for setting the Internet on fire with her sexy and hot photos that she keeps sharing on her social media accounts. After wooing us with her sexy and bold avatar in VB originals web-series Twisted and Twisted 2, the actress keeps driving her fans crazy with the sultry photos and videos that she keeps sharing on her Instagram handle. Nia, on Tuesday, set the Internet on fire when she shared a black and white photo on her Instagram account in which she looked absolutely sexy and stunning.

One thing about Nia that makes her photos stand out from the rest is her expressions which can catch anyone’s attention in no time. Not only a popular and successful actress, Nia is also a social media sensation and has a huge number of fans following on social media.

Nia Sharma has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account and the numbers just keep increasing. Nia Sharma was also ranked number 2 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper back in 2017 and was ranked at the 3rd number in 2016.

Nia Sharma has featured in television shows like Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, among many others. She has also participated in reality shows like Comedy Nights Bachao and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

Nia gained immense popularity after she featured in Vikram Bhatt’s thriller web-series Twisted which streamed on VB Originals app. Just like the first season, the second season of Twisted also emerged as one of the most successful and popular web-series. Nia’s bold performance in Twisted was highly appreciated. Nia is also called the fashion icon of television all thanks to her amazing fashion choices.

