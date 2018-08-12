Nia Sharma had set the Internet on fire with her bold performance in Vikram Bhatt's web-series Twisted and Twisted 2 and now she has become a social media sensation who has taken over the Internet after she posted some jaw-dropping photos on her Instagram account which have been breaking the Internet.

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular television actresses who has featured in a number of shows but shot to fame with popular television series Jamai Raja. Before that, Nia had featured in daily soaps such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and has also participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi in which she was one of the finalists.

Traits: Impractical impulsive immature A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Aug 11, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Aug 5, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Nia Sharma is one of the sexiest television actresses who has also secured the number 2nd position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2017. Her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt’s original web-series Twisted and Twisted 2 as Alia won her a lot of appreciation.

Nia is one of the most bankable television actresses and has a huge fan following on social media. Nia Sharma has been posting some extremely sexy and sultry photos and videos on her Instagram account and therefore has become a social media sensation. Her latest posts have gone viral on the Internet and have been the talk of the town. Nia Sharma is the most adorable and hot actresses and keeps treating her fans with such sexy photos of herself.

