Television actor Nia Sharma, who recently won millions of hearts with her stellar performance in the second season of popular web-series Twisted 2 has been breaking the Internet with her sultry and sizzling photos that she keeps posting on her Instagram account. The television queen, who shot to fame with television series Jamai Raja, on Friday, shared an adorable photo in a white and red polka dot dress with a retro style red band on her head and she is undoubtedly looking like a princess direct from a fairytale.

What further caught our attention was her caption for the photo in which she said that she still manages to fit into her 6-year-old dress and she wrote that she is the same size as earlier. Now she has left us wondering if that dress is really from when she was 6 years old. However, the photo and Nia’s sexy expressions have set the Internet on fire.

Also to complement her photo, she is wearing pink shades which are totally classy. If we have a close look at the photo, then it seems that Nia was in the make-up room when she posed for the camera and in the background, we have another sexy photo of hers in a frame.

Nia is one of the most popular television actresses and has featured in television series such as Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Behenein, Jamai Raja, among many others. She was highly praised for her sizzling avatar in Vikram Bhatt’s web-series Twisted and Twisted 2 and even her bold performance was loved by her fans.

Nia keeps treating her fans by posting stunning and sizzling photos on her Instagram account. Nia has a huge fan base and has millions of fans on social media.

