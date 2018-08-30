Television actor Nia Sharma is currently having the time of her life in Switzerland where she is off for a vacation and her sexy and seductive photos from her Switzerland holiday has taken over the Internet. The stunning actress, who is known for her bold avatar and sexy body, has set social media on fire with her sexy photos.

Television actor Nia Sharma is currently having the time of her life in Switzerland where she is off for a vacation and her sexy and seductive photos from her Switzerland holiday has taken over the Internet. The stunning actress, who is known for her bold avatar and sexy body, has set social media on fire with her sexy photos. Dressed in a hot white crop top along with a mini white skirt, Nia Sharma looks extremely hot as she poses for the camera.

Complementing her sexy look are her black sexy boots. Nia Sharma’s sexy poses and her killer expressions are to die for! In another photo, Nia Sharma is seen flaunting her sexy curves and toned legs. All her photos have taken social media by storm.

Nia Sharma on Thursday shared another sexy video on her Instagram account in which she was seen chilling on a ship wearing a sexy pink coloured bath throb. Her video has gone viral on social media and is being shared by all her fan pages.

Nia Sharma shot to fame with popular television series Jamai Raja and her bold performance in Vikram Bhatt’s popular web-series was much appreciated by the audience. She is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses and is also a social media sensation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More