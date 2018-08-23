Breath-taking beauty Nia Sharma has yet again made her fans speechless with her graceful look in a recent picture. The television actress has a body of Greek Goddess and leaves no chance to flaunt those curves! Check out the picture here :

Telly star Nia Sharma has yet again proved why she deserves to stand second in the sexiest Asian Woman List published by a UK-based weekly. She has quite often been the talk of the town for her elegant yet sultry fashion sense.Continuing to break the internet, she has posted a mesmerizing picture in pink lehenga with a sexy tube blouse flaunting her upper curve. Nia Sharma is looking stunningly hot in the pink attire wherein the pink theme makeup is complementing the look a lot. The comments on the picture indicate that the fans are awestruck with her look. In her latest pink picture Nia chose to not add any neck accessory to her attire and flaunted her collar bones sassily.

As per a recent report, the thriller mastermind of Bollywood Vikram Bhatt recognized her beauty and talent and has decided to sign her up for his upcoming project. Nia Sharma has already showcased her talent on television and web-series, it time to her now to enter the big world, the Bollywood town. Although the news has been confirmed, the details are still not clear and are being etched out. Vikram Bhatt seems to be very impressed with the work of Nia in his last web-series Twisted 2 and is willing to give her more important projects in near future.

After a long wait for a break in Bollywood finally she will be able to climb the ropes of success. According to the reports, a spokesperson said that the Vikram Bhatt is willing to make the movie a surprise for viewers in terms of story and visualization. The sources confirmed that he also wants to experiment with Nia’s looks in the movie.

With her hard work and passion, Nia Sharma managed to rise her fame in the world of television by her famous daily soap Jamai Raja. We are hoping she will soon be a success story on the Bollywood’s timeline too.

