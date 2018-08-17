Television actress Nia Sharma, who has become a social media sensation all thanks to the sultry and sexy photos which she keeps posting on her Instagram account, has taken social media by storm after she posted a steamy and sexy photo on her Instagram account.

Television actress Nia Sharma, who has become a social media sensation all thanks to the sultry and sexy photos which she keeps posting on her Instagram account, has taken social media by storm after she posted a steamy and sexy photo on her Instagram account. Dressed in a sexy pink dress, Nia Sharma looks like a stunning princess as she poses for the camera sitting on a couch. With a stylish bun and a glass of wine, Nia Sharma looks like a million bucks in this photo that has taken social media by storm.

Not to forget are her sexy legs which she is flaunting in her photo that has set the Internet on fire. Nia Sharma is one of the most popular actresses who has featured in a number of television daily soaps such as Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, among others but shot to fame after playing the lead role in Jamai Raja.

Traits: Impractical impulsive immature A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Aug 11, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

Nia then won millions of hearts with her bold avatar in Vikram Bhatt’s original web-series Twisted season one and two. Her sexy avatar and bold acting skills in both the seasons of Twisted was highly appreciated and Nia Sharma is currently seen playing the lead role in popular television show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Nia was ranked number 2 in the top 50 Sexiest Asian Women published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper back in 2017 and is also a social media personality. Nia Sharma has been winning hearts with her phenomenal acting skills and is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Indian television. She keeps treating her fans with some sexy and sultry photos that she keeps posting on her social media account and now her latest Instagram post has driven her fans crazy!

