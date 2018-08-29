Television queen Nia Sharma, the diva who rules millions of hearts all thanks to her stunning looks and striking personality, has once again set the Internet on fire with her sultry and sexy photos which she has been posting on her Instagram account.

Nia Sharma, who is currently on a vacation, has been sharing some exotic and sexy photos from her Switzerland trip and fans are going crazy over Nia's sexy Switzerland avatar. Dressed in a red and white combination of cute snow clothes along with a sexy vintage hat, Nia Sharma looks sizzling as she poses for the camera from her Switzerland holiday.

In one of the slow-motion videos, we see Nia Sharma playing with the snow and the video has skipped many hearts all thanks to Nia’s sexy personality. In another post, we see Nia exploring the streets of Switzerland and her casual Santa clothes and striking poses are to die for!

Streetgame! @myswitzerlandin A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Aug 28, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

Nia Sharma shot to fame with popular television show Jamai Raja and later stole millions of hearts with her bold performance in Vikram Bhatt’s original web-series Twisted and Twisted 2. Nia keeps sharing some sexy and sizzling photos on her social media accounts which drive her fans crazy!

