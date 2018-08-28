Television actress Nia Sharma who is currently holidaying in Switzerland. In the latest photographs, Nia is seen paragliding at Fly Zermatt. If we go by her photographs, seems like she is really enjoying her holidays. Check out her photograph.

Nia Sharma is chilling like a boss in Switzerland

Television actress Nia Sharma is a social media sensation. Nia’s sexy photographs have always made her fans go crazy. However, this time, the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladiyon 8’ contestant who is currently holidaying in Switzerland has given us a different reason to peep into her posts.

Apparently, Nia went for an adventurous trip and going by her latest photographs it seemed like she extremely loved the trip. Sharing multiple photographs on Instagram, in the caption she mentioned her wish to touch the Matterhorn peak. In the photograph, she can be seen paragliding at Fly Zermatt.

In case you didn’t know, 38 of Switzerland’s 48 4000m high peaks are located in the area around Zermatt.

Whereas in another photograph, she is seen roaming in the streets of Zermatt village.

There are various other photographs which are surfacing on the internet. Take a look.

Nia began her career with the hit TV show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai which also featured Krystel D’souza, Karan Tacker, and Kushal Tandon.

