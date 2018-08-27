Television diva Nia Sharma has been taking social media by storm with her sexy and sultry photos which she has been posting on her Instagram account. The sexy television actress, who recently won millions of hearts with her sizzling and bold performance in Vikram Bhatt's original web-series Twisted 2 has been breaking the Internet after she posted a hot photo on her Instagram account on Monday from his vacation in Switzerland.

Television diva Nia Sharma has been taking social media by storm with her sexy and sultry photos which she has been posting on her Instagram account. The sexy television actress, who recently won millions of hearts with her sizzling and bold performance in Vikram Bhatt’s original web-series Twisted 2 has been breaking the Internet after she posted a hot photo on her Instagram account on Monday from his vacation in Switzerland.

Dressed in a sexy black jacket and hot leggings, Nia Sharma looks fab as she posed for the camera wearing her sexy boots and black shades. Nia Sharma is all smiling in her photo and seems that she loves her time in Switzerland. Nia Sharma keeps sharing some sexy and sultry photos on her Instagram account and keeps treating her fans with stunning photos and videos.

Nia Sharma has featured in a number of television series such as Jamai Raja, Behna, among others and her role in Vikram Bhatt’s original web-series titled Twisted and Twisted 2 have been loved by fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More