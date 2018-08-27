Nick Bateman posted a breathtaking photo on Instagram wearing Manish Malhotra! Indian designer Manish Malhotra has collaborated with Nick Bateman for his latest menswear collection and the picture is buzzing all over the internet. Nick is looking absolutely spectacular in the ethnic attire designed by Manish Malhotra. Have a look!

Canadian actor and fashion influencer, Nick Bateman recently posted a picture wearing Manish Malhotra’s 2018-2019 collection. He uploaded this hot and happening photo on Instagram creating a lot of buzz among fans all over the world. Carrying an intensely fiery look, Nick Bateman is smashing the internet with his sexy persona. The Canadian hottie has always been a treat to look at but he is blowing away his fans this time with the Indian and ethnic sight of him.

Scrolling down the Instagram whenever you look at the picture of jaw-dropping Nick Bateman, it refreshes your morning! Aint it? Same happened with Manish Malhotra. Famous designer Manish Malhotra reposted Nick Bateman’s post wearing his 2018-2019 collection. Needless to mention how incredibly handsome Nick Bateman is looking in the India attire carrying Manish Malhotra’s menswear collection. He also captioned the picture saying he loves India. After this sweetest caption, Indians starting showering lovely comments saying they love him too.

Nick Bateman is undoubtedly the best choice for Manish Malhotra’s collection as he is more famous for his looks than the work he has done. He has nearly seven million followers on Instagram and a major fan following organically.

