Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra frequently share about their every happiness with fans on social media. This time it is different. Nick Jonas shared a photograph from a 'throwback' times on Instagram on Sunday, November 18, 2018. In the photographs, she can be seen playing a video game with Priyanka Chopra.

Ahead of the wedding of the most-loved couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, every single detail regarding the couple is currently attracting the media glare. The couple is also frequently updating about every moment on social media. This time too, Nick Jonas shared an old photo on Sunday, November 18, 2018 from a ‘throwback’ time. In the photograph, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen playing a game during a Mortal Kombat game.

In the caption, he wrote that this photograph has been clicked when Priyanka Chopra beat Nick Jonas during a Mortal Kombat game. He even pointed out that Priyanka Chopra is little competitive.

This is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the photographs on Instagram. Several times, the couple have been spotted in indulging in PDA and cosy moments. Check out some of the photographs.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to get married on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The wedding festivities will start from November 29. The pre-wedding rituals will include mehendi and sangeet. It will take place before the big day at various venues in Jodhpur.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra is already in Jodhpur who is supervising the wedding arrangements. Priyanka Chopra is expected to join her mother on Friday after completing work commitments.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood with Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. the Quantico actor has several projects lined up in Hollywood.

