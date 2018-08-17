American singer Nick Jonas has arrived in India with his parents ahead of the engagement party hosted by his ladylove Priyanka Chopra. Latest reports suggest that it will be the first time that Nick and Priyanka's parents will meet and get to know each other.

It’s celebration time for Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas as the latter has arrived in India with his parents to celebrate their engagement. On August 16, Nick was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji stadium along with his parents, Paul and Denise Jonas. The family were all smiles as they exited from the airport. In the photos shared by the paparazzi, Nick’s parents can also be spotted carrying a Tiffany & Co. carry bag, which could be a token of love for Priyanka and her family.

Speaking about their recent visit to India, a source close to the couple told an American daily that it is going to be the first time that the duo’s parents will meet and get to know each other. Spilling details about their engagement celebration, the source revealed that the desi girl wants everything to be traditional, so it will definitely an Indian wedding for the couple. Both Priyanka and Nick are very excited for everyone to each other and celebrate.

Although everything is very secretive, the guests are expected to head there from tomorrow and all the plans are moving quickly since the duo do not want to have a long engagement, added the source.

Earlier, it was reported that Nick Jonas had popped the question to Priyanka on her 36th birthday in London. To make the occasion special, the singer had shut down a Tiffany & Co. store to select the perfect ring for his ladylove. Priyanka Chopra was spotted flaunting her massive diamond ring in Manish Malhotra’s bash earlier this month.

