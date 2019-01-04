Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Instagram photos: The new couple-Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas-shared various photos on their Instagram page lately. Whether it was the New Year's event or any other vacation the cuties have shared all the sweet moments of their journey with their fans on social media.

Their super adorable photos on Instagram have surely won many hearts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Instagram photos: The most beautiful couple of 2018-Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas-lately have been giving a lot of relationship and couple goals. Their super adorable photos on Instagram have surely won many hearts. To recall their beautiful story, the couple got hitched in 2018 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in two different wedding ceremonies-a traditional Hindu ceremony one and the other was Christian.

Whether it was the New Year’s event or any other vacation the cuties have shared all the sweet moments of their journey with their fans and followers and unlike Deepika. it was Priyanka who updated all her fans with the wedding photos and that surely was very sweet of her.

In the below photo, the cuties are seen sharing a kiss. Aww! isn’t that way too beautiful? Of course, it is! These beautiful photos were captured in Switzerland where the cuties kickstarted the 2019 year.

The photos were shared by barfi actress Priyank Chopra on her official Instagram page, who has a massive fan following on not just Instagram but other social media platforms.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More