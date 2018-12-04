Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Christian wedding: In a video shared by the Priyanka Chopra's fan page, the duo walks hand in hand, beaming with joy as they are soon to be man and wife. In the video when Nick saw Priyanka Chopra walking down the aisle he had tears in his eyes and was hugging his brother Joe Jonas. Take a look at the beautiful video inside

Finally! the first pictures from Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra’s Christian wedding is out. The couple shared their wedding pictures via People magazine earlier this evening on December 4, 2018. In the picture Priyanka Chopra is donning a hand embroidered Ralph Lauren designer wedding gown, the Desi girl looks beautiful as she walks down the aisle hand in hand with her mom. Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas is also donning a crisp black custom-made suit made by Ralph Lauren. The duo looks nothing less than a royal couple as they pose for the camera.

In a video shared by the Priyanka Chopra’s fan page, the duo walks hand in hand, beaming with joy as they are soon to be man and wife. In the video when Nick saw Priyanka Chopra walking down the aisle he had tears in his eyes and was hugging his brother Joe Jonas. Take a look at the beautiful video here:

The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Royal palace Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The wedding took place in two different ceremonies- Christain and Hindu. The Christian wedding was officiated by Nick Jonas’ father Kevin Jonas. The complete Jonas family was in attendance from Nick’s parent to his siblings all were there to see this beautiful ceremony.

