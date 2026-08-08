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Home > Entertainment News > Nick Jonas Enjoys A Desi Feast In Canada With Brother Joe, From Butter Chicken To Lamb Chops: ‘Love This Stuff’

Nick Jonas Enjoys A Desi Feast In Canada With Brother Joe, From Butter Chicken To Lamb Chops: ‘Love This Stuff’

Nick Jonas may have just returned from India, but his love for desi food clearly continues. The singer was recently spotted enjoying an elaborate Indian meal with brother Joe Jonas and friends at a popular Toronto restaurant.

Nick Jonas (Photo:X)
Nick Jonas (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 17:18 IST

Nick Jonas appears to be keeping his recent India memories alive through food. Days after travelling to India with wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie, the singer was spotted enjoying an elaborate Indian meal with brother Joe Jonas and friends in Canada. Nick shared a glimpse of the meal on Instagram on Friday, posting a reel showing several dishes served at Adrak Yorkville, an Indian restaurant in Toronto featured in the Toronto Michelin Guide. His understated caption simply read, “Stuff.”

The restaurant later revealed what the Jonas brothers ordered, sharing that the group enjoyed Rani Kachori, Onion Bhajia, Royal Pista Lamb Chop, Murgh Makhani and Papad Ki Tokri.

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Fans React To Nick Jonas’ Desi Food Love

The meal quickly caught the attention of Nick’s Indian fans, many of whom have long enjoyed his connection with the country through Priyanka Chopra. Social media users joked about Nick becoming increasingly desi, with one fan suggesting that the Jonas Brothers were destined to discover their “desi roots”. Another quipped that Nick had become “more Indian than Priyanka Chopra”, while others affectionately referred to him as “Nick jiju”.

Nick has previously spoken openly about his fondness for Indian cuisine. During an appearance on Speaking With The Heart, he revealed that his usual order includes butter chicken, paneer, saag paneer, raita, naan and chicken biryani.

What’s Next For The Jonas Brothers?

Nick’s Canadian food stop comes amid a busy schedule for the Jonas Brothers. The trio recently performed at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario and are scheduled to continue their tour with a performance at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium in New Brunswick.

The Jonas Brothers will later return to New York for their The Burning Up Tour All Over Again, with three consecutive performances at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 21 and 22.

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Nick Jonas Enjoys A Desi Feast In Canada With Brother Joe, From Butter Chicken To Lamb Chops: ‘Love This Stuff’
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Nick Jonas Enjoys A Desi Feast In Canada With Brother Joe, From Butter Chicken To Lamb Chops: ‘Love This Stuff’

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Nick Jonas Enjoys A Desi Feast In Canada With Brother Joe, From Butter Chicken To Lamb Chops: ‘Love This Stuff’
Nick Jonas Enjoys A Desi Feast In Canada With Brother Joe, From Butter Chicken To Lamb Chops: ‘Love This Stuff’
Nick Jonas Enjoys A Desi Feast In Canada With Brother Joe, From Butter Chicken To Lamb Chops: ‘Love This Stuff’
Nick Jonas Enjoys A Desi Feast In Canada With Brother Joe, From Butter Chicken To Lamb Chops: ‘Love This Stuff’

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