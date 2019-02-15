American singer Nick Jonas has shared a shared a heart-warming post for his wife Priyanka Chopra to wish her a very Happy Valentine's Day. Sharing an adorable photo of the duo, Nick Jonas said that he feels lucky to spend the day with her. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December at Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss an opportunity to swoon fans with their adorable chemistry. The newly-married couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as husband and wife on Thursday. Nick Jonas on Friday morning took to his official Instagram account to share a photo giving an insight into his Valentine’s Day celebrations. In the photo shared by Nick, Nick can be seen playing the piano while Priyanka is leaning on his back.

Donning a red bodycon dress with nude pump heels, Priyanka looks stunning in the photo. To amp up her look, Priyanka has paired her look with hoop earrings and tied her hair in a low ponytail. Meanwhile, Nick is complementing her perfectly in all black attire. After Nick shared the photo, Priyanka shared another photo on her Instagram account in which the duo can be seen embracing each other.

Earlier this week, Priyanka and Nick made heads turn at the premiere of the former’s upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic. Slated for a release on February 28, the film will be released on Netflix. At the premiere, Priyanka and Nick looked in awe of each other as they walked the red carpet hand in hand.

After the release of Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka will return to India to shoot for the upcoming schedule of her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More