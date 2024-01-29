Nick Jonas gets energetic welcome at Lollapalooza India as audience enthusiastically shouts 'jiju-jiju'

It was the Jonas Brothers’ night in Mumbai on Saturday. On Saturday night (January 27), Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, performed at Lollapalooza India in a way that was very exciting.

The Jonas brothers did everything possible to make their debut performance in the nation unforgettable. Nick, the spouse of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, began his performance by mentioning his 2018 marriage, which took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

“This is our very first time performing in India. The sangeet doesn’t count,” said Nick.

Talking about the “special connection” with the country Nick said, “We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country. Thank you for having us and we will make the most excitable night ever.”

The raucous audience’s chant of “jiju-jiju” (brother-in-law) as they welcomed Nick was the evening’s other standout moment.

Jonas Brothers took the stage to ‘’Gallan Goodiyaan’’ from Priyanka’s Dil Dhadakne Do, which perfectly set the mood of the Indian audience. Nick stepped onto the stage, and the only word that could be heard at the venue was ‘jiju’.

Nick took the mic and introduced his brothers, Kevin and Joe. But he referred to his older brother Kevin as “bade papa,” using the term Malti Marie, Nick’s daughter, uses to address him. For the uninitiated, children in North India refer to their father’s elder brother as “bade papa.”