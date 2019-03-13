Nick Jonas proves he is the best husband in the world. Yes, the American pop-singer has gifted a Mercedes Maybach to his beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra. In the latest photograph, the couple can be seen kissing each other in front of a brand new black (or dark blue) Mercedes Maybach. Nick can be seen holding a champagne bottle in his hand while Chopra carries their dog in her other arm.

Nick Jonas proves he is the best husband in the world after gifting Maybach to Priyanka Chopra

American pop-singer Nick Jonas has hardly missed any opportunity in showering his affection on his wife Priyanka Chopra. Every now and then, their PDAs on social media and public outings have left us envying the loving couple. The latest gift of his admiration towards his wife proves that he is the most loving husband of the tinsel town. The Right Now singer has gifted a brand new black (or dark blue) Mercedes Maybach to his beautiful wife, Priyanka Chopra after his comeback single Sucker tops the chart at Billboards Top 100. An elated Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the photograph.

In the photographs, she can be seen kissing each other in front of their brand new car. Husband and wife can be seen holding champagne flutes. Nick also can be seen holding a champagne bottle in his hand while Chopra carries their dog in her other arm. In the caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote that when the hubby goes number one. The wife gets a Maybach. Introducing Extra Chopra Jonas. At the end, Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas gives the best husband title. The cost of Mercedes-Benz Maybach is Rs 2.73 crore (ex-showroom).

The Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin released their comeback single in the previous week. It became hit instantly after the band split four years ago. The music video was shot for Sucker was shot in England. It also features the real-life partners of all three brothers-Priyanka, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100!! OMGeeeeeee!! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside)♥️ @nickjonas @kevinjonas @joejonas

https://t.co/MqjT5Kkv7G — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 11, 2019

Priyanka Chopra also shares the good news on Twitter. In the caption, she wrote that the Jonas Brothers had debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100! OMG! She could not be more proud of them. Not able to contain her excitement and happiness, she wrote that she is screaming inside. Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. According to Billboard.com, the trio (Nick, Kevin and Joe) had previously reached a number 5 high with Burnin’ Up in 2008.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More