Nick Jonas Is Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bollywood Gossip Guy’; Here’s How He Stays Ahead Of The Tea

Nick Jonas may be an international pop star, but when it comes to Bollywood buzz, he says he’s often better informed than his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra. During the July 14 episode of the Hey Jonas podcast, Nick admitted that he quietly follows a handful of Bollywood gossip accounts to stay on top of celebrity news, relationship updates and industry chatter. Priyanka confirmed the claim, saying it is usually Nick who tells her about celebrity break-ups and other entertainment headlines.

“He knows stuff even I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know when someone’s broken up with someone, and you’re always the one to tell me.” She laughed while recalling moments when she had unknowingly asked Nick to convey her regards to a celebrity couple, only for him to point out that they had already split.

Here’s what Nick Jonas said:

Curious about where Nick gets his information, brother Kevin Jonas asked whether he simply walked into rooms announcing the latest celebrity gossip. Nick laughed but refused to reveal his sources. “I can’t say names. These are friends of ours,” he joked, before admitting that he secretly follows a few Bollywood gossip pages online. “There’s a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost-follow. I’m not going to say which ones,” he said.

When Joe Jonas compared those pages to the popular celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi, Nick agreed, saying he enjoys keeping up with the different storylines unfolding in the entertainment industry.

“There’s some good tea though. There are all these storylines you’ve got to follow,” he said. Priyanka, however, quickly joked, “Oh my God, don’t get me into trouble,” prompting Nick to clarify that he was speaking generally about celebrity culture.

The couple also revisited the message that started it all

The light-hearted conversation also took a nostalgic turn as Nick and Priyanka looked back at how their relationship began. Joining Nick, Joe and Kevin on the podcast for the first time, Priyanka listened as the Jonas Brothers dramatically read aloud the first direct message Nick sent her on X (formerly Twitter), nearly 18 months before they officially started dating.

The message read: “Hello. I’ve heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?” Priyanka replied by suggesting they continue the conversation over text, explaining that members of her team could access her social media account.

The exchange left both Nick and Priyanka laughing and visibly embarrassed as Joe and Kevin playfully reenacted the moment.

From a DM to a global power couple

Nick and Priyanka officially began dating in 2018 and tied the knot later that year in lavish wedding celebrations held in Jodhpur, combining both Hindu and Christian traditions. In 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. Over the years, the pair have become one of entertainment’s most closely followed couples, often sharing glimpses of their family life while balancing successful careers in Hollywood, Bollywood and music.

Their latest podcast appearance offered fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at their relationship, along with the unexpected revelation that when it comes to Bollywood gossip, Nick Jonas may just be the bigger insider.