American singer Nick jJonas is smitten with his ladylove and Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and his phone wallpaper is the proof of it. In the photos that have gone viral from lakers game, Nick Jonas's phone wallpaper shows a stunning photo of Priyanka Chopra from MET Gala, where the duo met for the first time.

When it comes to giving relationship goals, our celebrity couples are at the forefront. Ever since power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have made their relationship official, the duo are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for each other on social media. As the couple gears up to walk down the aisle, a latest photo that has gone viral proves that Nick Jonas is still not over the first time he met his ladylove.

In the photo that is doing rounds on their fan pages, Nick’s phone wallpaper is clearly visible and it is features none other than Priyanka’s photo from MET Gala. Donning a sexy khakhi outfit, Priyanka can be seen standing against a red background and looks absolutely stunning in the photo. The photo that is taking social media by storm was clicked when Nick Jonas attended the lakers game a few days ago.

If the latest reports are to be believed, PeeCee and Nick have taken one step closer to tying the knot and obtained their marriage licence in US. According to a report by A Blast, the duo visited the Beverly Hills Courthouse last week to complete the paperwork and collect their marriage license.

The report further states that the duo plan on bringing the marriage license to India for their wedding and then filling it in US court to make their marriage official in both the countries. As per the speculations, Priyanka and Nick will be tying the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur. Earlier this week, the Bollywood star took social media by storm as she celebrated her bachelorette with close friends and family in Amsterdam.

