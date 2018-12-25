It was only recently that celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took social media by storm with their wedding photos. As a pleasant surprise for all social media users, PeeCee took to her official Instagram account to repost her wedding photos but with a Simpsons twist to it. Shared just an hour ago, the photos are making everyone laugh out loud and breaking the Internet.

Seen as the iconic Simpsons characters, Priyanka shared the photos recapitulating their traditional Hindu wedding ceremony followed by a Christian wedding ceremony. And as one would expect, the photos are leaving everyone in splits and laughing out loud. In just an hour, the photos have garnered 601K and 389K likes respectively and the comment section under the photo has been flooded with praises.

For the uninitiated, the look for the traditional Hindu ceremony was designed by celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee while the duo donned Ralph and Lauren’s ensemble for their Christian wedding rituals.

Currently, the celebrity couple is ringing in Christmas in London with their family. Both PeeCee and Nick have been sharing photos from their trip on Instagram.

Have a look at the photos here-

