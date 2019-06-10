Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers reveals his favourite Bollywood songs after a prompt from a fan on Instagram live. He discloses that one of his favourite songs is none other than Priyanka Chopra’s “Desi Girl”. Read the article to know other of his as well as Joe and Kevin Jonas’s Bollywood preferences.

Ever since the lavish wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Nick has continually expressed a keen interest in Bollywood. This interest has often manifested itself as humming and the occasional singing of Hindi songs. Likewise, Priyanka too does not shy away from jamming to songs by The Jonas Brothers.

In a recent Instagram live video, Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe were asked a question from a fan as to their favourite Bollywood songs. To this, Nick revealed his favourite song to be ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ from the film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. His brothers seemed to share his affinity towards the song.

But how could the young star leave out his better half among his favourites. It was no surprise to find out that he also loves the song “Desi Girl” starring his beloved wife Priyanka Chopra from the 2008 film ‘Dostana’. The Instagram live also included Nick asking the fan her favourite Priyanka Chopra song to which she retorted ‘lal dupatta’ from the film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.

In their professional spheres, Priyanka Chopra is soon to star in Shonali Bose’s upcoming film, ‘The Sky Is Pink’, set to hit the cinemas in October of 2019. The film will be co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapue, Ronnie Screwvala, and Chopra. On the other hand, Nick Jonas is busy with promotions for the latest album released by the Jonas Brothers ‘Happiness Begins’ which features the chart-topping single in over 7 countries, ‘Sucker’. The band is currently on a world tour, performing their latest album.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App