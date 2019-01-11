Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been twirling down the world and giving us the honeymoon vibes. First, the duo chilled in the cold Swiss Alps and now they are having a gala time in the Caribbean. The super-vacation of the sexy couple is giving us all romantic vibes and now their photos being dropped in social media has taken everyone by a roll and everyone can't hold themselves from loving it way-too-much!

While the newly wedded couple is enjoying their happy time in beaches, social media is smitten by their vacation photos. Recently, hubby Nick Jonas shared a video of wifey Priyanka Chopra where she can be seen swinging in a yellow bikini. The gorgeous lady is as always looking perfect and is pulling out the little girl in her, giving her the joy of life! Laughing, swinging and enjoying, Priyanka Chopra is looking like a dream come true. Take a look yourself!

Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram account to post this video and captioned it with a heart. The singer also shared a photo with our desi girl posing like real love birds. Chilling by the pool with the perfect background, they are looking absolutely stunning! While Nick is all decked up in a mustard colour pant-suit and white t-shirt, our piggy chops look ravishing in a floral white dress.

Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas enjoyed in Switzerland first with the family where her mother Madhu Chopra, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, Nick’s parents Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Sophie Turner were also present.

