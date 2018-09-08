Global singing phenomena Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, who had been making headlines for their rap songs, got engaged in a catfight on Friday night while attending the Harper's Bazaar Icons party at New York's Plaza Hotel.

Global singing phenomena Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, who had been making headlines for their rap songs, got engaged in a catfight on Friday night while attending the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at New York’s Plaza Hotel. The matter was highlighted after several videos of the two rival rappers hitting out at each other went viral on social media. As per reports, Cardi B had allegedly approached Nicki Minaj’s table in order to counter the lies which Nicki was spreading. The security personnel present at the party were reportedly aware of the feud between the two rappers and had already hatched the plan to avoid any messy affair.

According to a report by TMZ, sources close to Cardi B said that one of the security personnel hit her with his elbow that later resulted in a lump on her face. Later, the social media was flooded with photographs of Cardi B coming out of the hotel with a lump on her face.

As per reports, Cardi B also threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj. Reports suggest that the security personnel had to put in extreme efforts to separate the two from getting to a catfight. As per the people present at the party, Nicki Minaj was blocked by security personnel against a wall.

While Nicki Minaj kept her shush, Cardi B shared a lengthy Instagram post and further accused Nicki Minaj of threatening other artists to not to work with her.

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Fight Different Angle Part 1. 😱 pic.twitter.com/rbNsXE3xPq — World Music Plug (@Worldmusicplugg) September 8, 2018

Full Video of Cardi B & Nicki Minaj fighting at New York Fashion week. Cardi B: “B*tch come here!” Nicki Minaj – “I’m staying right here.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/gAPxlOmk7g — left turn (@_Post_Malome) September 8, 2018

Watch Cardi B Throw her bloody shoes at Nicki Minaj 👠😱Part. 4 pic.twitter.com/EmxYNSdBnS — World Music Plug (@Worldmusicplugg) September 8, 2018

