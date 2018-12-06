Nickyanka wedding photos: The Nickyanka wedding happened on 1 December 2018 and we are still not over the saga. The wedding was a lavish affair between the stars. The walk of the aisle was one to watch after the dress Priyanka wore took 1,826 hours to complete. It had the names of both set s of parents hand-embroidered inside the seams, while Nick had the words 'My Jaan' embroidered inside his tuxedo.

The most celebrated couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on 1 December 2018. Priyanka Chopra walked the aisle to celebrate the love story to embark on a new journey of togetherness and it was a fortunate event that took place for us to see it. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding were graced by our PM Narendra Modi. The wedding was a lavish affair between the close friends and family of both the stars. Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing the white wedding gown by Ralph Lauren on the day of the wedding. She wore a red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Nick Jonas was all in with romantic gestures as he pulled off when Priyanka Chopra was walking towards him, he wiped her tears.

The glorious wedding reception was a treat to watch by the fans of both the stars. In the Delhi reception, the couple looked amazing together. You all have seen many pictures of Nickyanka but here are some unseen pictures you might look for a fairytale wedding that took place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Priyanka Chopra went for a traditional lehenga and Nick opted for a blue velvet suit. The couple were looking dashing together. Priyanka Chopra was looking like a goddess with Nick slaying in the blue suit. According to the reports, Priyanka and Nick to have 2 honeymoons. She will return to shoot for her movie The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra’s team has been given an off while PeeCee will board for her honeymoon. The exotic location is still unknown but we have the date of when she is leaving from India, i.e December 27 2018.

