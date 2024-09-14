Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans For Respecting Her Privacy After Her Mother’s Death

Nicole Kidman has expressed her gratitude to fans and friends for their overwhelming support as she continues to cope with the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

Nicole Kidman Thanks Fans For Respecting Her Privacy After Her Mother’s Death

Nicole Kidman has expressed her gratitude to fans and friends for their overwhelming support as she continues to cope with the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kidman shared an emotional post featuring throwback family photos. She also added a caption expressing her gratitude for the outpouring of kindness and support during this difficult time.

MUST READ | ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow Start

“My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week,” Kidman wrote.

“Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.”

Many of Kidman’s celebrity friends offered their condolences in the comments.

Musician Lenny Kravitz wrote, “My deepest condolences to you and the family. I am blessed to have been in her presence. Rest in power.”

“So sorry for your loss, Nic. Sending you big love. Sending so much love to you both. So sorry for your loss. Your wonderfully spirited mum will be missed by so many. Hopefully she is now peacefully reunited with your papa xxx love you,” wrote Natalie Portman.

Janelle’s death was revealed when the actress won an award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival last Saturday. Director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman’s behalf and shared a statement from her.

“I’m in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken,” wrote Kidman.

ALSO READ | Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Babygirl Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman mother death

Also Read

Centre Renames Port Blair to “Sri Vijaya Puram” to Reflect Colonial Legacy Shift

Centre Renames Port Blair to “Sri Vijaya Puram” to Reflect Colonial Legacy Shift

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar Meets Virat Kohli On Chennai-Bound Flight | Photo

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar Meets Virat Kohli On Chennai-Bound Flight | Photo

West Bengal Senior Doctors Warn of Consequences Over Government’s Actions Against Junior Medics

West Bengal Senior Doctors Warn of Consequences Over Government’s Actions Against Junior Medics

JP Nadda Extends Hindi Diwas Greetings: A Tribute To India’s Linguistic Heritage

JP Nadda Extends Hindi Diwas Greetings: A Tribute To India’s Linguistic Heritage

Brazil Judge Withdraws Millions From Elon Musk’s Starlink And X To Pay Fines

Brazil Judge Withdraws Millions From Elon Musk’s Starlink And X To Pay Fines

Entertainment

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow Start

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Off To A Slow

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Nani’s Film Nears The End Of Its Run

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Nani’s Film Nears The End Of Its Run

Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Rip-Off Of A 2009 Film

Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Rip-Off Of A 2009 Film

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty To Impaired Driving, Ordered To Perform Community Service

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

The Karate Kid Actor Chad McQueen Passes Away At 63

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox