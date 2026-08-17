LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: From A No-Dating Clause To Fans Building Her A Temple, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress

Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: From A No-Dating Clause To Fans Building Her A Temple, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress

From signing a no-dating clause for Munna Michael to fans building her a temple after just two Tamil films, here are some lesser-known stories from Nidhhi Agerwal's journey as she celebrates her birthday.

Nidhhi Agerwal, Image Credits- Instagram
Nidhhi Agerwal, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 09:08 IST

A no dating clause in her first Bollywood film, a temple dedicated to her by fans within two Tamil films and a film contract which prohibited her from signing any more projects, Nidhhi Agerwal has faced some very strange experiences in the film industry.

While the actor marks her birthday on August 17, let’s look beyond her filmography and birthday trivia to know some interesting aspects about her career — what really transpired in Munna Michael, the extraordinary move by her Tamil fans and an era when people believed that she was not getting enough film offers.

You Might Be Interested In

Nidhhi Agerwal’s Bollywood Debut Came With A No-Dating Clause

Nidhhi made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in the movie “Munna Michael” which released in 2017. But while making her Bollywood debut, Nidhhi had a weird contractual clause – a no-dating clause. Nidhhi later admitted having signed a clause and expressed that she did not mind it at the time since all she could think about was being part of her debut film.

The weirdest thing about the clause is that it supposedly didn’t affect Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi’s co-star in the same film. Years after signing the contract, Nidhhi revealed that she was so excited about featuring in “Munna Michael” that the clause was of no concern to her whatsoever. While the film did not make Nidhhi an instant star in Bollywood, it paved way for a career in South Indian films.

Fans Built A Temple For Nidhhi After Just Two Tamil Films



Possibly, the most unique episode in the career of Nidhhi happened in 2021. Her fans in Chennai made a temple for the actress, including her statue. Images depicted fans doing rituals like paal abhishekam as a part of this gesture. The fact was unique not only because of its nature but also due to the fact that the actress was very young and inexperienced in the Tamil film industry. When it happened, she only had two Tamil films released, namely Eeswaran and Bhoomi.

Nidhhi said that she was very surprised about this event. She claimed that fans informed her that it was their Valentine’s Day gift and she described it as something overwhelming. Fan temples are not rare in the South Indian movie industry — many famous stars were worshipped in such a way. However, to receive such recognition after just two Tamil releases is unique.

How A Pawan Kalyan Film Affected Nidhhi Agerwal’s Career Choices

Another significant turn in her career took place when she signed for Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As per the actress, she had signed the film even before the coronavirus pandemic but due to extended production of the film, she got tied with it for several years. As per the actress, her contract with Pawan Kalyan didn’t allow her to sign any other film since she should be available as per his schedule.

It started becoming tough with time as well. When she was offered The Raja Saab featuring Prabhas, she contacted the Hari Hara Veera Mallu team for approval.

Nidhhi Says She Was ‘Written Off’ When She Was Actually Being Selective

There were also misconceptions regarding her career due to a long interval between her projects. The actress had stated that she had been “written off as someone who isn’t getting films”, but claimed that in actuality, there were other considerations. As per her, it was intentional that she was waiting for films that she wanted to do, instead of doing films just to keep herself busy.

She added that she had received offers to do women-oriented films in Tamil but had declined the same as she did not believe in the projects. It was because of her decisions that she finally got to work with two big Telugu actors, Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Prabhas in The Raja Saab.

From Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star To A Familiar Face In South Cinema

Clearly, Nidhhi’s journey hasn’t been an extremely conventional one. Starting opposite to Tiger Shroff in Bollywood, she then entered Telugu and Tamil industries. Unsuccessful films, bigger roles, extended periods of production and even an extraordinary fan following have become part of her path along the way.

It is hard to say that any episode represents Nidhhi’s journey better than the temple episode. Not many actors can say that fans have created a temple in their honor, let alone doing so after just two films in that very industry. This makes Nidhhi’s career history quite remarkable when compared to the mere listing of films and achievements.

ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Starrer Sees Sharp 46% Dip, Collects Rs 7.25 Crore

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: From A No-Dating Clause To Fans Building Her A Temple, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress
Tags: Nidhhi Agerwal

RELATED News

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide, Leaves Batwara 1947 Far Behind

Who Was Hayden Panettiere? ‘Heroes’ Actress Dies At 36 Just Days Before Her 37th Birthday

Hayden Panettiere Dies At 36; ‘Nashville’ Star Leaves Behind 11-Year-Old Daughter

Ananya Raj Death Reason: What Happened To The ‘Ghost’ Actress? Know Her Movies, Career And Net Worth

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Starrer Sees Sharp 46% Dip, Collects Rs 7.25 Crore

LATEST NEWS

UP Elections 2027: Why Has SP Never Won Khair In Aligarh Since Its Inception? Inside The Party’s Long-Standing Blind Spot

Jamal Musiala Collapses: Bayern Munich Star Receives Medical All-Clear After Scare vs RB Leipzig — WATCH VIDEO

UP Assembly Election 2027: Yogi Adityanath, Raja Bhaiya, Shivpal Singh Yadav Among Leaders Who Have Never Lost Assembly Election

Mother-Son ‘Serial Criminal’ Duo Finally Caught in Telangana’s Siddipet; Killed, Robbed 2 Women

Anders Antonsen Slams Delhi Pollution, Threatens India Open Boycott Despite BWF World Championships 2026 Praise

Chennai Power Shutdown Today, August 17: TANGEDCO Announces Scheduled Outages Across Key Areas For Maintenance

Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million

West Bengal Hotel Fire: 7 Killed, Several Injured Near Tarapith Temple

‘Delete My Photos’: CISF Officer Suspended After Clicking Woman’s Pictures In Delhi Metro

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Weather Report: Will IND vs SL Day 3 be Delayed in Galle? Check Latest Forecast

Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: From A No-Dating Clause To Fans Building Her A Temple, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: From A No-Dating Clause To Fans Building Her A Temple, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: From A No-Dating Clause To Fans Building Her A Temple, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress
Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: From A No-Dating Clause To Fans Building Her A Temple, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress
Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: From A No-Dating Clause To Fans Building Her A Temple, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress
Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: From A No-Dating Clause To Fans Building Her A Temple, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress

QUICK LINKS