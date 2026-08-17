Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday: From A No-Dating Clause To Fans Building Her A Temple, Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Actress

A no dating clause in her first Bollywood film, a temple dedicated to her by fans within two Tamil films and a film contract which prohibited her from signing any more projects, Nidhhi Agerwal has faced some very strange experiences in the film industry.

While the actor marks her birthday on August 17, let’s look beyond her filmography and birthday trivia to know some interesting aspects about her career — what really transpired in Munna Michael, the extraordinary move by her Tamil fans and an era when people believed that she was not getting enough film offers.

Nidhhi Agerwal’s Bollywood Debut Came With A No-Dating Clause

Nidhhi made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in the movie “Munna Michael” which released in 2017. But while making her Bollywood debut, Nidhhi had a weird contractual clause – a no-dating clause. Nidhhi later admitted having signed a clause and expressed that she did not mind it at the time since all she could think about was being part of her debut film.

The weirdest thing about the clause is that it supposedly didn’t affect Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi’s co-star in the same film. Years after signing the contract, Nidhhi revealed that she was so excited about featuring in “Munna Michael” that the clause was of no concern to her whatsoever. While the film did not make Nidhhi an instant star in Bollywood, it paved way for a career in South Indian films.

Fans Built A Temple For Nidhhi After Just Two Tamil Films







Possibly, the most unique episode in the career of Nidhhi happened in 2021. Her fans in Chennai made a temple for the actress, including her statue. Images depicted fans doing rituals like paal abhishekam as a part of this gesture. The fact was unique not only because of its nature but also due to the fact that the actress was very young and inexperienced in the Tamil film industry. When it happened, she only had two Tamil films released, namely Eeswaran and Bhoomi.

Nidhhi said that she was very surprised about this event. She claimed that fans informed her that it was their Valentine’s Day gift and she described it as something overwhelming. Fan temples are not rare in the South Indian movie industry — many famous stars were worshipped in such a way. However, to receive such recognition after just two Tamil releases is unique.

How A Pawan Kalyan Film Affected Nidhhi Agerwal’s Career Choices

Another significant turn in her career took place when she signed for Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. As per the actress, she had signed the film even before the coronavirus pandemic but due to extended production of the film, she got tied with it for several years. As per the actress, her contract with Pawan Kalyan didn’t allow her to sign any other film since she should be available as per his schedule.

It started becoming tough with time as well. When she was offered The Raja Saab featuring Prabhas, she contacted the Hari Hara Veera Mallu team for approval.

Nidhhi Says She Was ‘Written Off’ When She Was Actually Being Selective

There were also misconceptions regarding her career due to a long interval between her projects. The actress had stated that she had been “written off as someone who isn’t getting films”, but claimed that in actuality, there were other considerations. As per her, it was intentional that she was waiting for films that she wanted to do, instead of doing films just to keep herself busy.

She added that she had received offers to do women-oriented films in Tamil but had declined the same as she did not believe in the projects. It was because of her decisions that she finally got to work with two big Telugu actors, Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Prabhas in The Raja Saab.

From Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star To A Familiar Face In South Cinema

Clearly, Nidhhi’s journey hasn’t been an extremely conventional one. Starting opposite to Tiger Shroff in Bollywood, she then entered Telugu and Tamil industries. Unsuccessful films, bigger roles, extended periods of production and even an extraordinary fan following have become part of her path along the way.

It is hard to say that any episode represents Nidhhi’s journey better than the temple episode. Not many actors can say that fans have created a temple in their honor, let alone doing so after just two films in that very industry. This makes Nidhhi’s career history quite remarkable when compared to the mere listing of films and achievements.

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