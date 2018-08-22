Nidhhi Agerwal has taken the Internet by storm ever since she posted the latest photo of her on Instagram. The beauty is looking hot and happening in the white oversize coat. The picture has garnered over 102, 545 likes and the comment section is pouring in with compliments for the remarkable lady. Check out the sizzling picture here:

Bollywood actor Nidhhi Agerwal has been grabbing the headlines ever since the actor made her Bollywood debut. Audiences get familiar to her acting skills with the movie Munna Micheal in which she played the lead opposite to Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff. Besides this, the actor is undoubtedly a social media superstar and owns over 1.9 million fans on the photos and video sharing app Instagram. The moment she posts a photo or video of her via her Instagram handle it immediately starts doing the rounds on the Internet.

A couple of hours ago, the actor shared a sizzling photo on Instagram which has taken the Internet by storm. Donning a white dress, the actor looks magnificent with the no make-up look. Adding to her look are her toned legs and those all mushy hair. The picture has garnered over 102, 545 likes and the comment section is pouring in with compliments for the remarkable lady.

Here’s take a look at the picture:

Earlier, the diva sent her fans into a frenzy after she shared a hot video of her getting clicked while wearing a black sports bra paired with ripped jeans. Moreover, the actor has been making her followers turn their heads with her hot and happening photos and video. Her Instagram handle is full of her extraordinary photos, take a look!

Well.. 💥 A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Aug 16, 2018 at 6:42am PDT

🙄 A post shared by Nidhhi Agerwal (@nidhhiagerwal) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:52pm PDT

On the work front, the actor is all set to make her Tamil debut with the film Savyasachi. Also, the actor will be playing a part in the untitled movie which is being helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s director Shree Narayan Singh. Also, another untitled film by Akhil Venky Alturi is in line for the actor. The actor has geared up to make her Tamil debut and has been working really hard. Earlier, the actor also made headlines over her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul.

