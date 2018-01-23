Hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal: The next gen star Nidhhi Agerwal made her big Bollywood debut with the film Munna Michael opposite Tiger Shroff. Even though the film could not spell its cast on the box office, beautiful Nidhhi definitely stole hearts with her super hot dance moves and dreamy eyes. Here are her some hot, sexy and most beautiful Instagram photos that are sure to leave you mesmerised.

The next gen star Nidhhi Agerwal has won hearts with her spectacular acting and breathtaking dance moves with her debut film Munna Micheal opposite Tiger Shroff. In an interview, Nidhhi said, “I always wanted to be an actress. Every time I saw Aishwarya Rai on a hoarding I’d tell myself that my face would be up there too one day.” Born in Hyderabad and brought up in Bengaluru, the diva completed her schooling from Vidya Niketan School and holds a graduation in Business Management from Christ University, Bengaluru.

Even though Munna Michael could not spell its magic on the box office, Nidhhi surely spelled her cast on her fans. In 2016, Munna Micheal’s director Sabbir Khan confirmed that Nidhi was signed as the lead for his film from 300 candidates. Not just that, Nidhhi was also the finalist of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2014. The beauty queen has managed to garner almost 1 million followers on her Instagram handle and definitely a star in making. The young star, who is a trained dancer in Ballet, Kathak and Belly dance, broke the internet with her super hot moves on the song, ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo’.

With the too-hot-to-handle curves and dreamy eyes, Nidhhi is surely set to become one of the hottest and the most desirable celebrities of India. Here are her 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos that will make you follow her right away.

