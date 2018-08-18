Bollywood diva Nidhhi Agerwal is raising temperatures with her latest sizzling photo on Instagram. The diva made her Bollywood debut with the film Munna Micheal opposite Tiger Shroff.

Be it charming the audience with her dancing skills to winning hearts with her impressive persona, Niddhi Agerwal has emerged as one of the most promising newcomers in recent times. As Niddhi gears up for her Telugu debut with the film Savyasachi after stepping into Indian Film Industry with Bollywood film Munna Micheal opposite Tiger Shroff, the diva has shined through as a social media sensation.

On Saturday, August 18, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo. Dressed in a black embroidered top, Nidhhi looks too hot to handle and can be seen raising temperatures with her sizzling looks. Sharing the photo with her followers, Nidhhi captioned that she did not come this far to come this far.

Known to steal hearts with her photoshoots on Instagram, Niddhi has proved that she leads the race when it comes to hotness meter. Earlier, the diva turned heads as she shared a video in which she could be seen posing for a photoshoot in a sporty black bra paired with ripped denim.

Workwise, Niddhi will be seen in Akhil Venky Alturi’s upcoming untitled film and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s director Shree Narayan Singh’s untitled film along with making her debut in the Tamil Film Industry with Savyasachi. On the personal front, the diva has often made headlines because of her close friendship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. However, the duo has maintained that they are just good friends and have known each other since their college days.

